Meri Pyaari Bindu, Sarkar 3 weekend box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan's film marginally ahead

This past Friday, two prominent films hit the theatres - Akshay Roy's romantic comedy Meri Pyaari Bindu and Ram Gopal Varma's political drama Sarkar 3. However, both of them combined fell short at the box office in front of Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli's record-breaking war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Sarkar 3 fared marginally better than Meri Pyaari Bindu owing to its wider release. Though it is the third installment of a popular franchise and has a galaxy of stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Yami Guatam, the reason behind it doing better than its box office rival is suspected to be the larger number of screens it acquired as compared to Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Sarkar 3 garnered Rs 6.75 crore on its opening weekend whereas Meri Pyaari Bindu minted Rs 6.50 crore in the same duration. Sarkar 3 performed better than the second part of the franchise, Sarkar Raj, that released back in 2008. Despite boasting of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sarkar Raj could only sustain itself for a week and manged an opening collection of Rs 4.97 crore, as reported by Koimoi.com.

#MeriPyaariBindu Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 6.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2017

#Sarkar3 Fri ₹ 2.10 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 6.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2017

As far as Meri Pyaari Bindu is concerned, it brought back the combination of Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and Ayushmann Khurrana which weaved magic with their last outing, Dum Laga Ke Haishaa two years ago. The report by Koimoi.com states that Meri Pyaari Bindu fared marginally better than Dum Lagaa Ke Haishaa which earned Rs 6 crore in its opening weekend. But unlike the latter, the former is expected to dip owing to lack of good word of mouth.

Both the films bore the brunt of the juggernaut run of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at the box office. Earlier this week, its Hindi version broke the record of Nitesh Tiwari's sports biopic Dangal to become the highest Hindi grosser ever.

