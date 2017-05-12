Meri Pyaari Bindu LIVE movie review: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana in a charming first half

On the first day first show for Meri Pyaari Bindu, the theatre is barely occupied and (no prizes for guessing) is populated with teenagers and college-going kids.

Produced by YRF, Meri Pyaari Bindu is a big gamble for its lead actress Parineeti Chopra, whose last film was way back on 2014. Although she has Golmaal 4 in the offing, all eyes are on her in this film.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a writer named Abhimanyu in the film. And the first few glimpses we get of his character are pretty comical and real. He's a "fluff" writer whose stories are all about thrills, horror and objectifying women. He says he doesn't want to write real stuff or love stories because everyone is writing them.

He seems to have a great career, with many best-selling books. For some reason, however, he's stuck on his latest, which has been three years in the making. Something seems to be bothering him, as evinced by the fact that he drinks whiskey while writing. He eats bread with ketchup as he works on a love story...

What's also charming so far is the way the old world charm of Kolkata has been captured in the movie. It's complemented admirably by an Amelie-esque background score and sharp dialogues. We're off to a good start!

Coming back to the story, through Abhimanyu's (adorably quirky) parents, we find out he's still not able to forget a girl. As he writes, we find out more about her — we see Bindu, as Abhimanyu does, a voice, singing 'Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar'. We leap to another stage in their relationship, when they make mix-tapes of their favourite songs, that also reveal a lot about their lives.

We gradually find out a lot more about Bindu. Abhimanyu and she are childhood friends. She's fairly fickle, always wanting to do a million things, although her ultimate dream is to be a singer.

We see Parineeti (Bindu) through the lens of nostalgia. Parineeti hates the word "bubble" but that's just how her character is, a manic pixie dream girl and a fab singer. Parineeti should really consider singing for herself in all her movies!

The narrative is peppered with flashbacks about Abhi and Bindu, and then we cut to the present day when Abhimanyu is writing about her, while listening to old songs...

The very first time they meet as kids, she gives him a Walkman with an old song and says, "Listen to this, it will change your life". It lays the foundation of their crazy, music-filled relationship. There are lots of old songs: 'Aaiye Meherbaan', 'Abhi Na Jao...' . The music ties everything together, and their love for music pulls their relationship forward.

Parineeti and Ayushmann play their characters very convincingly and the situations are pretty comical. owever, the chemistry between them is a little thanda. Maybe it'll grow eventually?

As they grow older, and different types of relationships emerge in their lives (girlfriends, boyfriends, 'it's complicated(s)') their relationship stays strong. They're not lovers but there's something special between them.

They share a dog. She passes tough exams. He saves her from being caught in a car while making out. It's all pretty organic. It's great to see a film where we don't see two people falling in love just for merely existing. There's a whole arc.

The background score is brilliant. It adds that flavour of a quirky romcom and keeps you glued.

What also keeps us glued is Parineeti! Bindu may be a caricature of a bubbly girl, 'full of life', but Parineeti can act! Her face is so expressive and it's a joy to watch her emote. We've missed her! This role finally gives her enough to show her potential. There's a bit when she sings 'Do Naina Ek Kahaani' in a college competition and you can't keep your eyes off her face — or get enough of her voice.

Even when they move to different places, they write to each other and keep in touch. Over time, however, it does wither away.

Meri Pyaari Bindu is such a real musical! Everybody in it sings very well.

