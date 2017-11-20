Mere Pyarey Prime Minister first look: Anjali Patil to rally for sanitation in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next

The poster of filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s forthcoming satirical drama Mere Pyarey Prime Minister is finally out. The poster shows a mother and her child showing a toilet’s pencil sketch which is an indirect message to the Prime Minister to build toilets in their area. On the occasion of World Toilet Day, Mehra demonstrated what his film will deal with.

While speaking about the subject of Mere Pyarey Prime Minister, Rakeysh had told Hindustan Times, “The subject has been simmering on a slow fire for three years. I’m a Delhi boy and all my films — Rang De Basanti, Delhi 6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mirzya — were set in the north. But I’ve been living in Mumbai since 1988 and seen it transform into a world city. The buildings are taller now but there are still slums around them that have always intrigued me and made me follow the path of Salaam Bombay, Slumdog Millionaire and other stories which have grown out of them.”

It is the story of four slum kids and their unbelievable campaign to build a toilet in the area and to seek the Prime Minister’s attention, one of them writes a letter to him. National Award winning Marathi actress Anjali Patil will be seen in the lead role.

The filmmaker also explained how it felt like shooting at the slum locations, “Your mindset is shaped by your perceptions. Someone living in a taller building would look down on the slums and their inmates without realising that someone lived in a high rise would be looking down at them," he said, in the same interview.

The Rang De Basanti director also insisted this satirical drama will not be based on comparisons as it will show the true meaning of people and relationships, survival and not giving up; and the endeavour to lead a better life. It is not an attempt to overplay or undermine; the sole purpose of the film is to see this world through different eyes and find beauty and inspiration from it. According to Mehra, his film is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideologies.