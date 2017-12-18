Mental: Kangana Ranaut to reportedly get title rights of her next film from Salman Khan

After Simran's debacle at the box office, it looks like Kangana Ranaut is all set to up her game by several notches and leave no stone unturned to make sure that all her upcoming projects achieve the best of results. Kangana, who will reportedly soon embark on a new project after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is struggling to get a title of her choice for the very film.

Mid-Day reports that as soon as Kangana wraps up shooting for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, she would start working on a crime thriller which she wants to be titled as Mental. In order to lock the title for the film, when Kangana approached the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA), the actress was told that the title is already locked with Salman Khan Films.

The same report states that Salman's team had registered the title a few years ago when they were toying with the idea of naming Kabir Khan's then under-production film, Mental. However, they later changed it to Tubelight.

Though Kangana had recently rejected the role of female lead opposite Salman Khan in Sultan, both the actors still share a warm relationship, reportedly. Thus, Kangana and the makers of the film have approached Salman Khan's production house to get the copyright of the title.

While Kangana is currently busy with the last leg of work related to her period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a biopic on Rani Lakshmibai, Salman is awaiting his special Christmas release in Tiger Zinda Hai.

