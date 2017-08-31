Meena Kumari biopic: Vidya Balan may be cast as yesteryear's legendary actress in the film

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, National Award winning actor Vidya Balan had expressed her disappointment for refusing to do the Meena Kumari biopic. She had said, "Meena Kumari (the biopic) was offered to me immediately after The Dirty Picture but at that time, I refused because I had just played an actress. Even though I was dying to do it, I said ‘no’."

But it seems her disappointment is soon going to turn into a delight. According to a report by DNA, the Kahaani actress has been approached to do the biopic on Bollywood's "tragedy queen" again. The makers are reportedly going to narrate the script to her, following which she will decide whether to do the film or not.

There were reports earlier that Kangana Ranaut might star in the Meena Kumari biopic, which was supposed to be directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. But the prospect never came to fruition.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Raag Desh director said, "Kangana and I were ready (to do the film). But it got stuck due to the budget and rights, etc. We have the rights to the book (a biography on the actor, titled Meena Kumari — A Classic Biography), which was written by Vinod Mehta (late journalist). But to make a film on Meenaji, the book isn’t enough."

Moreover, Meena Kumari's step son Tajdar Amrohi had previously expressed his disapproval in casting Ranaut for the role on the grounds that she is "too modern to play the role." Speaking to Mid-Day, he had remarked, "She is anything but Meena Kumari. My chhoti ammi was tradition personified and a strong personality. Kangana is completely opposite of her and does not suit the role."

Amrohi himself is reportedly making a film on his chhoti ammi titled Meenabakamaal and has three different actors playing the legendary actress (showing different stages of her life) in the film, as stated in the Mid-Day report.

In the past, Priyanka Chopra was also approached to do a biopic on Meena Kumari under Pritish Nandy Communications, but the film never saw the light of day, as stated in the DNA report.