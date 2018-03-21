Manmarziyaan first look: Abhishek Bachchan channels sombre mood, in contrast to Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal's fun vibe

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming directorial venture Manmarziyaan has been in the buzz ever since the film and its star cast was announced. Moreover, any outing coming from Kashyap's kitty is always awaited owing to the filmmaker's revered repertoire of work. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, Manmarziyaan's first look has been revealed.

Eros Now, one of the co-producers of the film, posted on Twitter:

Abhishek plays a Sikh and has an intense look. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal seem really happy and jovial, enjoying life in each other's company.

The film is touted to be an intense love story, dealing with complex relationships. Manmarziyaan also marks the second collaboration of Kashyap and Aanand L Rai as co-producers after Mukkabaaz. The film went on floors in January 2018.

Abhishek will return to Bollywood films after a hiatus of two years with the upcoming film. He was last seen in 2016 film Housefull 3. Kaushal was last seen in Love Per Square Foot, the first Netflix film of India while Pannu's latest offering was Dil Juunglee opposite Saqib Saleem.

Manmarziyaan is slated to hit the theatres on 7 September.

Published Date: Mar 21, 2018 10:21 AM | Updated Date: Mar 21, 2018 10:28 AM