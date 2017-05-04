Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi poster released in Varnasi; Kangana Ranaut looks fierce

The first poster of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead and is directed by Krish, has been released.

The actress and the film's team released the 20 feet-long poster on the banks of the Ganga at the Dashashwamedh Ghat of Varanasi. Music director Shankar Mahadevan, singer Richa Sharma and lyricist Prasoon Joshi joined her at the event.

The film chronicles Lakshmibai's struggle and fight for independence, and it is being reported that Kangana trained in horse riding, sword fight and other warfare skills to prepare for the role even before the shooting could begin. "I'm so blessed to be here. With the blessings of Lord Shiva, we have launched it here. After coming on board for this project, I feel like I've achieved something very big in my life," the actress said to PTI. She also attended a Ganga aarti after the launch of the poster. The title of the film is a reference to the queen's maiden name. She was born in Varanasi, which is why this city was chosen for the release of the poster. Ranaut said that she fervently wishes people will appreciate this role the way they have liked her previous ones. "I feel that Rani of Jhansi is very relatable for women like us. Life without respect was equivalent to death for her," the actress said.

Team #Manikarnika all set for the grand launch! pic.twitter.com/xq44ZGyFag — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) May 4, 2017

Of Ranaut, lyricist Prasoon Joshi said, "I want to say that this film would not have been possible without Kangana Ranaut. I don't think any other actress has that fire and determination like Kangana to play this character." The script of the film will be written by him and the writer of Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, V Vijendra Prasad.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi releases on 27 April, 2018. It is a trilingual film.

(With inputs from PTI)