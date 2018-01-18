Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi — Ankita Lokhande says Kangana Ranaut was a great support in her Bollywood debut film

From being a regular at the 9 pm TV to acting in a pivotal role with Kangana Ranaut in a period film, Ankita Lokhande has definitely set out on a long journey.

Ankita, who is playing Jhalkari Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, said the opportunity to work with someone like Kangana means a lot to her. Ankita said to Mumbai Mirror, "She’s sweet with me like she is with everyone else on the sets. We’ve practiced together and she has helped me many times and also appreciated my scenes and dancing skills. When you are new and someone like Kangana supports you, it really means a lot.”

"People only know Jhalkari Bai as a warrior and a replica of Rani Lakshmibai, and that made the role doubly challenging. When I discussed my scenes with Danny sir (Danny Denzongpa), he advised me to do it my way and today I believe she must have been someone like me," says Lokhande, to the same publication.

The same report states that Lokhande revealed that the director Krish's family were admirers of her work in her TV show Pavitra Rishta, in which she appeared opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Though her role in Manikarnika is not a leading one, the actress stated that she is quite satisfied with the choice that she has made and is open to doing typical Bollywood romantic films in future.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 11:56 AM