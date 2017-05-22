Main Tera Boyfriend from Raabta: Kriti Sanon holds her own before Sushant Singh Rajput

Another popular dance number finds itself rehashed in a romantic comedy with two good looking stars shaking a leg on it. The makers of Dinesh Vijan's directorial debut Raabta have used a rejigged version of J Star's 'Na Na Na Na' in the film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

It was earlier reported how Sushant Singh Rajput finally got to flaunt his Jhalak Dikhla Jaa winner moves in this film with 'Sadda Move'. He takes his dancing act several notches higher in 'Main Tera Boyfriend' where he gets to show off not only his dance moves but also his chiseled body with washboard abs.

However, he is so swift with his moves that they come across as an orchestrated effort. Also, his rippled physique is impressive but is overexposed to such a large extent that it feels unnecessary and ends up taking away from his boy next door image.

On the other hand, Sanon, who has little to do in comparison to Rajput, presents a commendable act. She not only looks immensely glamorous but also holds her own on the dance floor. Having shared the floor with talented dancers like Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan in the past, Sanon continues to make her presence felt in this song as well.

Arijit Singh returns to that occasional dance number that he croons in the midst of all the gloomy numbers. He has already sung two songs for Raabta - 'Ik Vaari Aa' and 'Lambiyan Judaiyan'. The new song speaks volumes of his range as a vocalist as he does a fair job but fails in comparison to other dance numbers he has sung, like 'Tera Hero Idhar Hai' from David Dhawan's 2014 film Main Tera Hero and 'Dilliwali Girlfriend' from Ayan Mukerji's 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Raabta is slated to release on 9 June.