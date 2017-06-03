You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promises, will request government to reduce 28 percent GST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promises, will request government to reduce 28 percent GST

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 03 2017 18:39:51 IST

CM Devendra Fadnavis promised to request the government to lower new entertainment tax under the GST Act after meeting with Pahlaj Nihalani, studio heads and IFTPC, reports Mumbai Mirror.

File image of Devendra Fadnavis. Twitter

File image of Devendra Fadnavis. Twitter

3 June will mark the day when Finance Minister Mr Arun Jaitley chairs the 15th Meeting of the GST Council which will finalise the rates of tax and cess to be levied on the commodities.

28% GST tax will be levied on movie tickets, which several senior members of Bollywood feel would be detrimental for the industry's future. Censor Chief Pahlaj Nihalani took the industry's sentiment to the Maharashtra CM Mr Devendra Fadnavis. Nihalani and Mr Fadnavis met at Varsha close to midnight.

Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta, Tips head honcho Ramesh Taurani, producers Babloo Pachisia and Vijay Galani and FOX Star Studios' CEO Vijay Singh also joined in.

Confirming this, Nihalani said, "We asked for the meeting only at 9 pm yesterday and we were asked to come immediately. It is great that someone as busy as Mr Fadnavis could meet us at such a short notice."

What exactly transpired? Said Nihalani, "We told Mr Fadnavis that the proposed 28 per cent GST would burden the industry no end. He has promised to look into the matter. We are hopeful that he will oblige."


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 06:39 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 06:39 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 4IND Vs PAK
2Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
3Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
4Jun 7PAK Vs SA
5Jun 8IND Vs SL
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores