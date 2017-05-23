Madhur Bhandarkar's short film Mumbai Mist to be screened at BRICS Film Festival in China

Madhur Bhandarkar's film Mumbai Mist starring Annu Kapoor and child artiste Devrath Mudgal will be screened at the upcoming BRICS Film Festival to be held in China in June.

Five filmmakers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have come together to make five 18-minute shorts on the theme of ‘Where has the time gone’ that will be screened as an anthology reports Mumbai Mirror.

The story revolves around an upper-middle-class man played by Annu Kapoor who befriends an 11-year-old ragpicker and is written by Sanjay Chhel and Priyanka Ghatak.

The film will be screened alongside globally feted storytellers like Brazil’s Walter Salles (of The Motorcycle Diaries fame), Chinese director screen writer Jia Zhangke, Russian storyteller Aleksey Fedorchenko and South African filmmaker Jahmil XT Qubeka. Madhur shot the film in South Mumbai over five days. Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara and Indu Sarkar also worked with him on this upcoming feature.

Apart from this project, Madhur Bhandarkar is busy working on his upcoming film Indu Sarkar starring Kirti Kulhari in the lead. It also stars Anupam Kher, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury. It will be releasing on 21 July.

