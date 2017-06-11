Madhur Bhandarkar receives Bharat Gaurav award; dedicates it to Indian Armed Forces

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar received the Bharat Gaurav Award here and dedicated it to India's "pride" — the Indian Armed Forces and their families.

"Honoured to receive the Bharat Gaurav Award at UN hall in New York. I humbly dedicate it to our pride Indian Armed Forces and their families," Bhandarkar tweeted on Saturday.

Bhandarkar, also a recipient of the Padma Shri, has made a name in the industry for making socially relevant films like Traffic Signal, Chandni Bar, Fashion and Page 3.

On the film front, the National Film Award winning filmmaker is tied up with Indu Sarkar. Starring Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher, the film is set in the 1970s when the Emergency was announced in India. Neil Nitin Mukesh will essay the role of Sanjay Gandhi in it. Bhandarkar said that his intention behind making the film was to acquaint the younger generation with this historical event. "I travelled back 42 years and the shoot was wrapped up in 41 days. The film talks about how freedom of expression and civil liberties were suppressed during the Emergency," he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

It will release on 28 July, and will clash with Anil Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor-starrer Mubarakan, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Haseena and Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha at the box office.

Anupam Kher congratulated him for getting the honour.

