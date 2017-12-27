Luv Ranjan says he will push Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety if Padmavati releases on same date

With the fate of Padmavati hanging in the balance, other directors are gearing up for their own releases in the months of January and February.

The prospect of a clash with the Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh-starrer is not the most tempting scenario for Luv Ranjan whose next release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is slated to hit the screens on 9 February. However, there is speculation that Padmavati might get certification today and eventually release on the same date.

Theater chains in the USA and Canada have been sent a schedule for a 9 February release of Padmavati, as reported by DNA.

Currently, Padmavati is being reviewed by two historians from Rajasthan, who will then submit their feedback to CBFC chief, Prasoon Joshi, in the first week of January. There is a possibility that after another round of reviews by more historians, a consensus will be arrived at.

Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan has chosen to push the release of his film in case of a yet-to-be determined clash between Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Padmavati on 9 February. Speaking to DNA, he said, “If (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali sir is arriving on that date, I will not be ashamed to move my film to accommodate him. I will shift the release date of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety if Padmavati comes.”

