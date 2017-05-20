Lisa Haydon, Dino Lalvani become parents of baby boy; name him Zack Lalvani

Queen actress Lisa Haydon gave birth to a baby boy on 17 May in London, and she and her husband Dino Lalvani have named him Zack Lalvani.

Haydon took to Instagram to announce the news. She posted a picture of the happy couple holding the baby with the caption "Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017."

Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on May 19, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

In January 2017, she announced that she was pregnant through another Instagram post, where her baby bump was visible. She got married to Lalvani in November 2016, and the ceremony took place on a beach.

Humble beginnings 🙏👶💞 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

She and fashion designer Malini Ramani posted pictures of the ceremony.

Just Married 💫🍾💍❤️ A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Oct 29, 2016 at 9:52pm PDT

A post shared by Malini Ramani (@malini_ramani) on Oct 30, 2016 at 5:30am PDT

The duo dated for a year before tying the knot. Two months before their wedding, Haydon revealed that the couple would get married with this picture:

Gonna marry him 💍 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Sep 26, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

Lisa Haydon was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where she played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend.