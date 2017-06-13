You are here:
  3. Lipstick Under My Burkha to now release a week ahead on 21 July, avoids clash with Mubarakan

EntertainmentPTIJun, 13 2017 08:41:13 IST

Mumbai: Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha will arrive in theatres a week before its scheduled release on 28 July to avoid a box office clash with Anees Bazmee's wedding-comedy Mubarakan.

Film poster of Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, Sneha Rajani and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari decided to shuffle the dates of their movies for a smooth performance at the ticket window, according to a press release.

Lipstick Under My Burkha, presented and distributed by Ekta will now release on 21 July and Mubarakan, produced by Rajani, on 28 July.

Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi, a romantic comedy, was earlier set to release on 21 July but she and producer Preeti Shahani have decided to postpone the film to the next available date of 18 August.


Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 08:39 am | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 08:41 am

