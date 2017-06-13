Lipstick Under My Burkha to now release a week ahead on 21 July, avoids clash with Mubarakan

Mumbai: Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha will arrive in theatres a week before its scheduled release on 28 July to avoid a box office clash with Anees Bazmee's wedding-comedy Mubarakan.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, Sneha Rajani and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari decided to shuffle the dates of their movies for a smooth performance at the ticket window, according to a press release.

Lipstick Under My Burkha, presented and distributed by Ekta will now release on 21 July and Mubarakan, produced by Rajani, on 28 July.

Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi, a romantic comedy, was earlier set to release on 21 July but she and producer Preeti Shahani have decided to postpone the film to the next available date of 18 August.