Libaas: Gulzar's unreleased film from 1980s to get a theatrical release this year

On the occasion of veteran lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar's 83rd birthday, it was announced that his unreleased film Libaas will finally see the light of the day when Zee Studios will release it in theatres later this year.

A statement was issued by Zee Classic, which will present the film as part of its its brand proposition ‘Woh Zamaana Kare Deewana’, announcing the theatrical release of Libaas later this year. The statement read, "Libaas that underlines Gulzar’s inimitable take on human relationships never saw the light of the day in the last three decades. The unreleased film which has been languishing in the archives of the Directorate of Film Festivals hasn’t aged at all as far as the elegance in its thought and performance is concerned. And it is all set to hit the big screen this year."

Libaas is based on Gulzar’s short story Seema from the Raavi Paar collection. The story revolves around theatre director Sudhir (played by Naseeruddin Shah) and his actor wife Seema (portrayed by Shabana Azmi). All seems to be the picture of a perfect married life, but appearances are often deceptive in this world of show business.

Libaas also stars Raj Babbar, Sushma Seth, Utpal Dutt, Annu Kapoor and Savita Bajaj. Its music is composed by the late RD Burman.