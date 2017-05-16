Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan: Sushant, Kriti emote well to lift this gloomy song from Raabta

After 'Ik Vaari Aa', the trio of Pritam (or his music production banner JAM8), lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocalist Arijit Singh reunite for a gloomy song - 'Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan' in Dinesh Vijan's romantic thriller Raabta.

This may be the first song where the three vertices of the love triangle - Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh - are seen in the same frame. Sanon gives her engagement ring back to Rajput, who looks ferocious with his scathing yet moist eyes, with Sarbh standing by her side.

And then starts two parallel tracks of Rajput and Sanon's respective bouts of loneliness and sufferance. Sanon is seen immersing herself in a bathtub and crying her eyes out. This might be the most layered character of her over two year long career yet. Rajput has his share of loneliness as well but none of the shots matches the intensity of his opening shot where he signals his rage.

As far as the music is concerned, it is nothing compared to the magic the trio created in Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil last year. While the comparison is unfair on some level, their brilliance seems to have backfired as they have a tall order to live up to.

Pritam has backed out of the film as the music composer after amicably parting ways with the makers. "I had decided a while back to only do solo composer albums and not have an outside song in my album. In Raabta, producers want to recreate an existing song from the music label as part of promotions so I have decided to not continue with the film and requested the producers to take out my name from the film credits and promotions and the album will be completed by my company Jam 8," he said.