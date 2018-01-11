Lal Bahadur Shastri film: Vivek Agnihotri signs Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty for pivotal roles

After a number of biopics on sports personalities, box office is prepping up to have a film on a man from the golden history of India. A Lal Bahadur Shastri film is in works that will see Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty unite for director Vivek Agnihotri this year.

Though Vivek had announced the film last year in January during the occasion of Shastri's death anniversary, it took him a year to finalise the cast. ,Mid-Day reports the film will be themed on the mysterious death of Shastri. He was India's second prime minister who passed away in Uzbekistan in 1966 after signing the Tashkent declaration with Pakistan.

The same report quotes Agnihotri as saying, "Shastriji's death has been a big mystery and there have been a lot of theories around it. There are two narratives to any controversy. I wanted to narrate the two sides of the story to the audience and thought who better than Naseerji and Mithunji?"

Agnihotri has crowd sourced all the information on Shastri and said it helped him a lot during the research for the plot. "I received a lot of emails, which helped me do thorough research on the project. The film is almost a citizen investigation report. I believe this is the most researched work on Shastriji. This is the most apolitical film about a political leader," he said.

Though two veterans have already been finalised for the film, Agnihotri is still on the lookout to rope in an actor to play the lead role in the film.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 11:59 AM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 13:19 PM