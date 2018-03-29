Kunal Kapoor is on a physical overdrive; actor developing script of action film after Veeram, Gold

A historical film (Veeram), a sports film (Gold) and now an action film — Kunal Kapoor's film outings this year look quite promising. While earlier the 40-year-old actor was found practising kalarippayattu and hockey, he was recently spotted mastering the art of Muay Thai.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Kunal was in Lath Phrao, Bangkok learning the art of eight limbs. The actor enrolled himself at the Khongsittha martial arts centre for one week and had thorough training sessions there. On returning to Mumbai this Wednesday, the actor told the same publication,"I trained for two hours in the morning and two in the evening in Muay Thai every day and enjoyed learning new moves. It’s all about challenging myself physically and mentally even if it can get extremely demanding. I really enjoyed the training in Bangkok and will be going back for more in June."

The same report states that the Rang De Basanti actor did not reveal much about his upcoming project except that it is an intense action drama and he is developing the script himself. He mentioned how his trainer was left impressed with the kind of efforts he put in. The training sessions were held for four hours every day under an experienced Muay Thai teacher at the centre.

Kunal will be seen next in Reema Kagti's Gold, a film based on Indian hockey alongside Amit Sadh, Mouni Roy and Akshay Kumar who is playing the lead. The film is slated to release on Independence Day, 2018.

Published Date: Mar 29, 2018 13:21 PM | Updated Date: Mar 29, 2018 13:50 PM