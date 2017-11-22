Krrish 4 could see Nawazuddin Siddiqui play nemesis to Hrithik Roshan's superhero

After the huge success of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3, fans all over the country had been eagerly waiting to hear the announcement of the next installment. Post the success of his last film Kaabil, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan promised that he would soon begin shooting for Krrish 4. While the dates have not been confirmed yet, the production team has already started to chalk out the star cast of this sci-fi flick.

Bollywood Life reports that Nawazuddin Siddiqui may be roped in as the antagonist in Krrish 4. The team had been looking for an actor who could both physically and mentally challenge Hrithik in the upcoming sequel. Nawazuddin has shown his action-packed, no nonsense, grey side in several films and the team felt he would be perfect for the role. Nawaz is keen on the film too, but he is yet to sign on the dotted line.” However, there is no official confirmation from Nawazuddin’s side yet. Rakesh Roshan is also on the hunt for a new female lead.

The latest Krrish film is said to be a bit different from its prequels. Meanwhile, this will not be the first time Nawazuddin will play a negative role. We have seen his amazing performance as a bad guy in a few movies, including Salman Khan’s Kick and Varun Dhawan’s Badlapur.

Hrithik’s next film Super 30 is based on the life story of Bihar-based Mathematician Anand Kumar is scheduled to hit the screens next year. The announcement of the release date was made by Reliance Entertainment recently on Twitter. The project is directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl.