Kriti Sanon talks about her upcoming project Farzi; will Arjun Kapoor star opposite her?

Kriti Sanon has come a long way from her Heropanti and 1: Nenokkadine days. In 2015, she starred with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale. Having played the lead role in two films this year, Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi, one wonders what she is up to next.

Recent reports suggested that that director duo Raj and DK have decided to cast Arjun Kapoor opposite Kriti Sanon in Farzi, a movie which has been at the planning stage since 2014, after having three meetings with Arjun recently. It was speculated that Shahid Kapoor was initially supposed to play the lead in this film, but apparently, he wasn’t too happy with the script.

Speaking to Firstpost, Kriti confirms that she has given a nod to Farzi a long time ago. “After that [being signed on], it [Farzi] was stuck, as things didn’t fall in place. So, it was put aside. At the time, Shahid was doing it, but for some reason, this did not materialise. Now I don’t know what is happening with respect to it, and there is nothing that I can talk about. Raj and DK were always doing the film, but I can’t comment on whether Arjun Kapoor is now part of the project. If a film has to happen it will; every film has its destiny,” she said.

There are also speculations about Kriti replacing Tapsee Pannu in a film starring and co-produced by John Abraham, where he plays a businessman accused of murdering his lover. Tapsee was supposed to play the role of a scheming mistress. Apparently, some members of the creative team were impressed with Kriti's performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi and told John about it.

In response, Kriti said, “I keep reading a lot of reports like these, but I haven't officially signed any of these projects. I have said 'yes' to a particular project, but I will wait for the producers to announce it. Unless I actually say 'yes', I cannot comment. These speculations will keep making the rounds, and it is not fair to comment on everything. I am reading a lot of scripts; I have liked one or two of them, and I am figuring out what, how and when. These days, content is king and the story is the most important factor, so I don’t want to be in a hurry.”

(With inputs from Seema Sinha)