Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala reportedly a romcom focusing on difference in their heights

The romance between a tall woman and a short man, with the height difference as the central plot — this is the storyline of Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer, Dinesh Vijan's romantic comedy Arjun Patiala.

While this is will be the very first association of Kriti and Diljit, it is the second time that the Raabta actress is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan. DNA reports that Vijan was looking for a tall girl for the role and keeping his great experience of working with Kriti in mind, he approached the actress. Kriti was reportedly very impressed with the script and immediately gave her nod on the same.

Kriti will be playing the role of a journalist who meets Diljit, a Sardar from a small town in Punjab, and the story would see the pair falling in love and going through a number of hilarious situations that would crop up due to their height difference.

Arjun Patiala will be Kriti's second film after Bareily Ki Barfi in the romantic comedy genre. The film will start rolling February onwards.

In the past, one movie from the same genre focusing on a girl and boy's height differences, that made a great impact was Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh, starring Rajpal Yadav, Kay Kay Menon and Rituparna Sengupta.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 11:11 AM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 11:11 AM