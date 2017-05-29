Korean film Miracle In Cell No 7 to be remade in Hindi; will be directed by Umesh Shukla

Mumbai: Director Umesh Shukla of OMG - Oh My God! fame has been roped in to direct the Hindi remake of the Korean blockbuster Miracle in Cell No 7.

Renowned international film production house, Kross Pictures, has signed a deal with Indian Film Studios to co- produce the official Hindi remake of the comedy-family drama.

The story of the film revolves around a mentally challenged man wrongfully imprisoned for murder, who builds friendships with hardened criminals in his cell. In return, they reunite him with his daughter by smuggling her into the prison.

The movie turned out to be one of the top six highest grossing films in Korea, with a global box office collection of over Rs 500 crore.

Kross Pictures' first foray in Hindi cinema was the critically acclaimed film TE3N. The production house is also behind a web series directed by Sujoy Ghosh for Amazon India, and has a slate of 15 film and TV remake projects for the Indian market including Korean mega hits such as Tunnel, A Hard Day and Miss Granny.

In a statement, Thomas Kim, CEO Kross Pictures has said, "Since 2015, we have made patient and significant inroads into the Indian film and entertainment market. It's a delight to announce the Hindi remake of Miracle in Cell No 7 with an acclaimed director like Umesh Shukla, as a fitting follow up to our last film TE3N."

Indian Film Studios is run by Utpal Acharya and Ashish Wagh. Acharya said collaborating on Miracle in Cell No 7 with Kross and Shukla "is a just another new beginning and a great leap of faith."

Shukla, who is currently busy shooting for 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, said, "Miracle in Cell No 7 is a touching, beautiful story and I am lucky to be able to tell it on celluloid for Indian audiences."