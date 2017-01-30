Koffee With Karan: Farah Khan, Sania Mirza have a blast on new episode of Karan Johar's show

Barely had the buzz over Tiger and Jackie Shroff's appearance on the Koffee With Karan couch died down than the next episode of this fifth season is already making news.

Koffee with Karan season 5: Tiger, Jackie Shroff are two kinds of cool

This episode — which will be aired on Sunday, 5 February 2017 — will feature two ladies: Farah Khan and her bestie Sania Mirza.

And from the tiny, tiny Koffee teaser that was shared by Karan, we can already predict that it's going to be quite the laugh riot.

It begins by Farah warning Sania that the only reason Karan has invited her to the show now, is because he was waiting for her to become the World Number 1. When Sania expresses her shock, Farah goes on to tell her other not-so-savoury stories about their host Karan, including the one time she invited him to her birthday party — only to have Karan criticise all her guests, and then her cutlery and crockery after that!

The rapid fire round will have Karan posing questions to both ladies about the actor they hope never puts his shirt back on (Sania's answer — all shirts should stay off, forever!) and the advice they'd like to give their friends who are dating Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

Watch the teaser here. Where would you rank it in this season's Koffee With Karan episodes?