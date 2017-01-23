Koffee with Karan 5: Why we're not surprised that Jackie Shroff's gaga over Madhuri Dixit

The next episode of Koffee with Karan Season 5 will feature the father-son duo of Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff on the Koffee couch. While Tiger admits that he would be ashamed to consult his father on sex life, Jackie is uninhibited in expressing his head-over-heels love for former co-star Madhuri Dixit.

In fact, when the host and filmmaker Karan Johar asks Jackie to name the ideal 'girl next door', the 'sexy siren' or the 'girl who broke all the hearts when she announced her marriage', he had a one-size-fits all answer for each one of those titles — Madhuri Dixit. Well, we are not at all surprised by his answer and the reason is not only Dixit's timeless grace but also Jackie's well-documented admiration for her over the years.

Jackie and Dixit have shared screen space in 10 films, the most popular being Subhash Ghai's Khalnayak and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. Jackie is always full of generous compliments for his former co-star.

The last time Dixit famously praised Jackie was when she admitted that Jackie used to make her blush while they danced together. However, this was in response to Johar's rapid fire question on the season finale of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 5 as he asked Dixit to choose the toughest co-actor to shake a leg with. Perhaps this was a backhanded compliment to Jackie for all the liberal words of admiration that he has showered upon her over the years!

Jackie even went on record to say that he was looking forward to doing a romantic film opposite Dixit!

If you don't believe us when it comes to Jackie's fascination with Dixit, we suggest you have a look at this picture from the Umang Mumbai Police Show 2017 that took place on 22 January.

In case you still cannot figure it out, this will help: