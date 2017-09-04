Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan-starrer to go on floors on 5 September

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput entered the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! and the director, who is collaborating with him for a second time on Kedarnath, praised the actor, saying he has come a long way.

Their second project, which is a love story set against the holy temple of Kedarnath, also marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara.

"Discovered this thunderstorm of an actor in #kaipoche and this time he's harder, hungrier and even better prepared. Starts tomorrow September 5. #Kedarnath," writes Kapoor.

In another tweet he says, "Every film is an opening of a new world full of new experiences. Can't wait for this one to unravel. Shoot starts 5th sept . #kedarnaththemovie."

To which Sushant replies, "I just can't wait to relive the magic with you chief!! Jai Bholenath."

I just can't wait to relive the magic with you once again chief !! ❤️

The film is expected to arrive in cinemas in the summer of 2018.