Katrina Kaif's career turnaround? Jagga Jasoos actor joins Salman Khan's talent management company

Katrina Kaif, after distancing herself from social media just like her former beau Ranbir Kapoor, recently made her Instagram debut and was in turn welcomed by a host of Hindi film celebrities.

This move has been a part of her severing ties with her current talent management company to join the soon to be launched talent management company of another former beau and co-star Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan.

It was earlier reported that Salman broke all ties with his longtime manager Reshma Shetty last month. Now, Mumbai Mirrorreports that Kaif has followed suit and has signed up with the home talent management company of the Khan brothers.

The talent management company that she just left currently manages the three newcomers of Karan Johar's 2012 romantic comedy Student of the Year - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Also, it has recently signed Akshay Kumar as well, as reported by India.com.

Kaif's shift to Salman's talent management agency comes at an interesting juncture in her career when she has signed multiple big budget films after delivering two flops in Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama Fitoor and Nitya Mehra's romantic comedy Baar Baar Dekho last year.

Now, she is currently promoting Anurag Basu's action comedy adventure film Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir. She has another release this year, Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman this Christmas. Next year, she has two big releases on Diwali and Christmas respectively - Vijay Krishna Acharya's period drama Thugs of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan and Aanand L Rai's next opposite Shah Rukh Khan.