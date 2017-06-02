Kareena Kapoor Khan to do her first biopic directed by Omung Kumar?

While biopics are in vogue, how can Kareena Kapoor Khan stay away from them? She has reportedly been approached by a biopic on an undisclosed personality, to be directed by Omung Kumar.

Kumar is already credited with the direction of two biopics - the 2014 sports drama Mary Kom and Sarbjit from last year. Now that he has wrapped up shooting for his next, Bhoomi, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shekhar Suman, he has approached Kareena for his next which will be a biopic.

Kareena's last film was Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab last year in which she played the role of a doctor opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

However, she has not signed any film post that as she was busy playing a mother offscreen. The only film that she has in her kitty is Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Now she is reading scripts and is open to signing more projects. Hindustan Times reports that Kumar, who has been looking forward to working with Kareena for a long time, has finally approached her for the biopic when she is the most ready.

While Kareena has not given her nod yet, her fans eagerly await her response and also an official statement from Kumar who will reveal the personality that Kareena will portray on the silver screen.