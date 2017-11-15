Karan Johar reportedly casts Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani in his Bombay Talkies 2 short film

Karan Johar, who is producing Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Raazi, is quite impressed with the actor’s performance and has already decided to work with him in the Bombay Talkies sequel.

Here comes another update. According to Mumbai Mirror, Vicky will reportedly share the screen space with Kiara Advani. Not only that, Karan’s close friend Neha Dhupia will also be seen in a key role.

Advani will also reportedly star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhanslai's romantic comedy Tuesdays And Fridays.

The 2013 film Bombay Talkies showed the audience a collection of four short films where Karan directed Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, starring Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda and Saqib Saleem.

In the sequel, Karan's short will be a comedy and this will be the first time Vicky and Karan Johar will be trying their hand at this genre. As per the same report, Karan approached Vicky after seeing the rushes of Raazi. After giving a screen test, Vicky was selected to play the main lead.

Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee are the other filmmakers who will be directed three other stories in the sequel. Each film will be approximately 30 minutes long.

