Kapil Sharma likely to sign debut Hollywood project Comedy Curry after release of Firangi

Kapil Sharma has revealed that he has been offered a Hollywood project titled Comedy Curry, by Big Mama Works which plans to rope in the comedian along with a Hollywood actor for a series.

Zoom reports that Sharma revealed that though he is in talks with the makers, no significant development has occurred over the telephonic call, and will happen only once he visits them in the USA. The same report quotes him as saying, "I’ll let everyone know once it’s finalized. I have received a script from the west and they (makers) are very popular Big Mama Works. And I’ll definitely go there and meet them once since nothing major can be discussed over a telephonic conversation. But it’ll be a good thing if it materialises."

The director of his upcoming period drama Firangi, Rajiv Dhingra, shed further light on Sharma's project. The same report quotes Dhingra as saying, "It’s an internal baat, Kapil has received an offer from Hollywood. A company called Bad Mamas made a series and they want to make a Hollywood series with Kapil, with one Hollywood star and one Indian star, which will be apt for both the countries and name I guess is Comedy Curry."

Firangi also stars Ishita Dutta and is produced by Sharma. It is slated to release on 1 December.

