Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli clarifies rumours about feud: 'Straighten your twisted minds'

Are there more Kangana Ranaut controversies around the corner?

A speculative report in DNA suggested that there might be a possible feud brewing in the Ranaut family.

Since the Queen actress's managerial duties were transferred from Kangana's sister Rangoli to her brother Akshit, rumours about a feud between the sisters have been raked up.

Rangoli used to be on Kangana's side at all events, acted as her spokesperson and handled her schedule. But the report stated that Kangana may have sacked Rangoli and hired her brother instead — until Rangoli issued a statement to clarify the rumours.

"I have been by Kangana's side ever since she started off as an actress. She has not only supported us but has also made our careers. I have taken a break from work since I am pregnant and have been advised bed rest," Rangoli said in a statement.

"I am glad that Akshit (Kangana's brother) and Kangana spend time out together despite their busy schedules. It is very sad to hear media talking wrong things about us. We have been brought up with great values and our love for each other is never-ending. Kangana will always have me by her side and I shall be back in action soon," she added.

She even tweeted the same and vented against the journalists who put out the piece:

And I m clarifying this one last time that I m preg and hv been advised rest that's why not accompanying Kangna @upalakbr999@SaritaTanwar — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 22, 2017

If our brother is accompanying her it shows the bonding and lov among siblings pl straighten your twisted minds! @upalakbr999@SaritaTanwar — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 22, 2017

Anyways go to hell n live your miserable lives !!! U both deserve this !! @upalakbr999@SaritaTanwar — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 22, 2017

(With inputs from agencies)