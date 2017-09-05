Kangana Ranaut's PR campaign is a disservice to feminism, says Sona Mohapatra

Kangana Ranaut reopened her public spat with alleged former boyfriend Hrithik Roshan during the promotions of her upcoming film, Hansal Mehta's slice-of-life entertainer Simran. She went on to demand apologies from both Hrithik and his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan and also expressed fears of backlash when the legal battle was at its peak.

Now, singer Sona Mohapatra wrote a long heartfelt post on her Facebook account, disapproving of Kangana's unhealthy PR days before the release of her next.

She, in the capacity of fan, said she expects better from Kangana and wants her to prove to her naysayers through her actions and not by washing the dirty linen in public.

"Dear Kangana, I have always cheered loudly, in private & in public for you. Long, long before you turned queen et all but your current run across the airwaves regurgitating personal details of your love life over & over again, washing dirty linen in public & more so as part of a professional PR campaign before your film release is in bad taste. No two ways about it. Also, it does a big dis-service to the cause of feminism & fair play. Wish you well & wish you would rise above this muck & make your point through actions & your work.," she said.

"Your well thought out & superbly worded open letters of the past, fearless interviews addressing larger issues, taking a stand, taking legal recourse are welcome. The current 'circus', not. Life might not have been easy but you are in a great place now. More so to influence positive change. That is worthy of a daily celebration," she added.

Kangana is yet to respond to Sona's comments.

Simran is co-produced by T-Series Films, Paramhans Creations Entertainments and Adarsh Telemedia. It is slated to release on 15 September, along with Ranjit Tiwari's musical Lucknow Central and Sanjay Chhel's comedy Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.