Kangana Ranaut's next may be biopic on Arunima Sinha, first amputee to scale Mount Everest

After the release of her film Simran, news of Kangana Ranaut's new project has emerged. The actress has reportedly been picked for another biopic based on the life of Arunima Sinha, the first woman amputee to have ever scaled the Mount Everest.

"The makers were to decide between Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut. Since the latter’s schedule looked packed because she’s shooting for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, they were skeptical. But, Arunima took the final call on the lead," said a source speaking to Pinkvilla.

Kangana is currently in Jaipur shooting for her upcoming biopic on the queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai. She has agreed to start shooting for the Arunima Sinha biopic as soon as she wraps up her shooting for Manikarnika, reports state. Manikarnika's shooting is expected to continue till December 2017, and the director will be finalised in a month's time.

Earlier, there were reports about Farhan Akhtar approaching Arunima Sinha to make a biopic. The Everest climber told PTI, "Farhan had come to meet me at my place here on 18 May and proposed to make a film on my life highlighting my struggle. I have accepted the offer."

Arunima Sinha, a former national level Volleyball player, lost one of her legs after a group of dacoits pushed her out of a running train in 2011. She considered her fate as a challenge and started preparing to climb Mount Everest. She climbed the Island Peak of Mount Everest in the year 2012 and became the first Indian amputee to have done so.