Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut Teju will have her play an 80-year-old

Kangana Ranaut recently spoke about the Manikarnika issue involving Ketan Mehta, as well as her upcoming project Teju, which will be her directorial debut.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she said that she is set to play an 80-year-old woman on the threshold of death but not quite ready to let go. She described the character as being "a warm, vibrant woman, full of life, who doesn’t feel old at all."

The film will roll out in December and is scheduled to release at the end of 2018. Kangana Ranaut is scripting the film too, and spoke about how the film will touch upon subjects like mortality and the essence of existence in a light-hearted manner. She also spoke about growing up around senior citizens, adding that seeing them ignored in any society or country pains her.

In the recent past, Ranaut also expressed that she will not work as an actress with any director after her film Manikarnika.

For this film, she was sent a legal notice by director Ketan Mehta, where he mentions that he was in talks with Ranaut about the film with him since 2015. He has claimed that she hijacked the project and is currently working on it with producer Kamal Jain. The legal notice asks that she stop working on the film.

Ranaut has responded to the issue by saying that she has no contract with Mehta, adding that there are no similarities between the two projects and that she has sent an interim response to his team.

Kangana Ranaut recently found herself embroiled controversy when writer Apurva Asrani accused her of stealing the writing credits for her upcoming film Simran.

