Kangana Ranaut to make her directorial debut with a comedy after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Varanasi: Hindi film actor Kangana Ranaut, who is planning to step into the director's shoes, says her first directorial will be a comedy.

Kangana was here on Thursday to launch the poster and the release date of her upcoming film Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi.

The 30-year-old actor says she wants to move in the next phase of her career, which is directing films. "I want to move on to the next phase which means that I will focus on my career as a filmmaker and if I act I will act in my film so..." Kangana told reporters here.

When IANS asked about when she's planning to start working on her directorial, Kangana said in a group interaction, "After Manikarnika, I'm directing my film."

Asked about the genre of the film, the Rangoon star said, "Comedy." Kangana is also making her writing debut with the film Simran. "Simran is such a cozy and intimate story of a character. It's a lot about her psyche just like Queen...it's a lot about the linear graph of an individual...you can involve yourself in that."

"But for something like this (Manikarnika), you need to have screenwriter of Baahubali for that so V Vijayendra Prasad sir and Prasoon (Joshi) sir are the right people for this film. As much as I would love to be in a league like this but I think I need a couple of 10-20 years," she added.