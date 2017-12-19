Kangana Ranaut on her waning commercial viability: 'Don't write me off just yet'

After a year of controversies where she raised her voice against some of Bollywood’s big names and delivered two back-to-back box office failures, Kangana Ranaut has finally confessed that all of these things have somehow affected her earnings. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, she admitted her 'commercial viability' has taken a blow.

Kangana last appeared in Hansal Mehta’s Simran, which did not do well at the box office and was also panned by some critics. The previous film, Rangoon, starring Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, also failed to receive good response at the box office and received mixed reviews. Kangana’s performance in both the films was appreciated but the movies, as a whole, failed to satisfy the audiences.

“The offers haven’t slowed but my commercial viability has been affected. The endorsements are fewer, my earnings are down and my plan to open my own production house has had to be pushed,” she revealed during the interview.

In a series of straightforward interviews earlier this year, Kangana yet again highlighted the issues of harassment and nepotism the industry still suffers from, involving some big names like Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar in her explosive allegations.

Despite all this, Kangana insisted in the interview that it is not the time to write her off yet. “But I have signed three films, have a beautiful house in Manali now and an office on Pali Hill and I’m going to Harvard so don’t write me off just yet.”

As always Kangana has a positive note, “I don’t want my life to become a cautionary tale but an inspiration for young girls and for that, I will survive and succeed.”

Kangana is right now gearing up for her talk at Harvard Business School which is scheduled for February 2018 and is quite confident to paint a positive image of her country during the talk, “I will talk about new opportunities in the entertainment business that TV, digital platforms and streaming sites have brought in which I want to experiment with too. I want to point to films like Hindi Medium which merged the lives of disparate social hierarchies in a realistic rather than aspirational portrayal of society.”

On the working front, the Queen star has reportedly requested some time off from her shooting for upcoming movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to prepare for the Harvard talk.