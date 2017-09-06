Kangana Ranaut in talks to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

A few months ago, Kangana Ranaut announced that as she is all set to make her directorial and production debut with the comedy Teju, she will act only in films that she is directing.

However, DNA reports that Ranaut was in talks with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a period drama opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana is one actor who has not worked with any of the Khans as she feels that it takes away the spotlight from her and her role is reduced to that of an arm candy, as confessed by her on Koffee with Karan Season 5.

However, Bhansali's film might not even take off anytime soon since there are date issues with Shah Rukh, as revealed by the superstar in an interview to DNA.

The same report quotes him as saying, "Yes, there is a discussion of that film too. I don’t know if that film has been cast. I don’t want to speak out of turn. It is a period setting, but I don’t really sit down and ask, who the other cast members are. It would be wonderful if she’s there, but we haven’t honed on it yet. We have chatted about it, talked about it and we still haven’t sat down and said we’re starting this one."

While Shah Rukh will be busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's next for the next five to six months, Bhansali is occupied with wrapping up his period drama Padmavati, that is slated to release on 17 November this year. As far as Ranaut is concerned, she is currently promoting Hansal Mehta's slice-of-life film Simran (slated to release on 15 September) after which she will return to the sets of Krish's period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, possibly her last film with another director.