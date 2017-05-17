Kaari Kaari: This uplifting song from Dobaara speaks volumes of losing a loved one

The makers of Prawaal Raman's upcoming psychological horror film Dobaara: See Your Evil have released the first song from its album called 'Kaari Kaari'. Though we had a song of the same name in Aniruddha Roy Choudhary's courtroom drama Pink last year, both these songs are quite different in terms of their mood and tone.

The song from Dobaara is more uplifting though the visuals are traumatic. It revolves around two siblings, played by Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, recalling the day their parents died. This emotion is in itself laced with so much sadness and the song does a commendable job in bringing forth that aspect.

The vocalist Asees Kaur turns out to be a revelation. Though we did listen to her in the song 'Bolna' in Shakun Batra's family drama from last year, Kapoor & Sons, she seems to own this song as she is arguably the best part about the song. Her voice is on the same lines as Shilpa Rao and Kavita Seth and thus, comes across as immensely heartfelt yet blissfully calming.

Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who recently impressed us with 'Saathi Rey' in Kapoor & Sons and 'Dariya' from Nitya Mehra's romantic comedy Baar Baar Dekho, takes charge of all other fronts. He has not only lent the male vocals beautifully but also composed the song and penned down its lyrics.

Arko does a fair job in all three roles. The lyrics sound poetic and the music is not bad either. But he should be lauded the most for his ability to make Kaur sound so good with all the music arrangements, supporting vocals and well etched lyrics.

Dobaara - See Your Evil also stars Adil Hussain, Lisa Ray and Rhea Chakraborty. It is the official remake of Mike Flangan's 2013 Hollywood film Oculus and is slated to release on 2 June.