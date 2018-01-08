Kaalakaandi was originally being produced by Anushka Sharma, reveals producer Ashi Dua

The trailer released last month left everyone in curiosity about the upcoming movie Kaalakaandi’s subject matter as much admired Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be once again seen in a challenging role.

The movie is gearing up to hit the screens this Friday and ahead of the grand release, producer Ashi Dua has revealed in an interview to Mumbai Mirror that initially, Kaalakaandi was slated to be produced by Anushka Sharma under her home banner but the actress later backed out.

Ashi revealed how she got in touch with director Akshat Verma after Anushka left, “I was looking for writers to develop scripts and had heard a lot about him. When I told him that I’d like him to develop something, he said that he’d written a film that Anushka was already producing. A few months on, we met and the conversation kept going back to Kaalakaandi. He suggested that I start putting it together. Saif was his first choice and he immediately came on board. I spoke to Anushka and her brother (co-producer) Karnesh and they told me to go ahead with the film as they hadn’t started work on it then”.

Much appreciated for the versatile roles he chooses to portray, Saif will be seen in a new avatar this time also. He was last seen in the movie Chef which did not do well at the Box Office.

Saif will be diagnosed with stomach cancer in this dark comedy as we have seen in the trailer. The movie will follow the story of a man who is desperate to live his life to the fullest before he dies. Incidents involving drugs, sex, lust and much more will be the main focus adding to the audacity of this experimental movie.

Apart from Saif Ali Khan the dark comedy has a star cast of Akshay Oberoi, Deepak Dobriyal, Amyra Dastur, Vijay Raaz, Shobhita Dhulipala and Shehnaaz Treasury.

Kaalakaandi has been directed and written by Akshat Verma, who is famous for his adult comedy movie Delhi Belly, and produced by Rohit Khattar and Ashi Dua.

