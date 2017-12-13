Kaalakaandi: Fawad Khan was initially approached to play Saif Ali Khan's role, reveals director

It was revealed on an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 5 that Karan Johar had initially approached Saif Ali Khan for the role that was eventually played by Fawad Khan in Shakun Batra's 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons.

Now, the makers of Saif's next project Kaalakaandi have revealed that the Pakistani actor was the first choice to play the lead role in this dark comedy.

The director of the film, Akshat Varma, revealed to Mid-Day that he was keen on signing Fawad. "Fawad was supposed to be one of the actors we talked to when the project was with UTV. It was around 2013... He was going to play the role Saif plays. But ultimately, everything happens for a reason and for the best. No one could have done the role better than Saif," the director admitted.

Speaking about how Safi was roped in for this role, the director told the same publication, "When I first messaged Saif, I didn't get a reply from him. When I finally met him, it was almost two years to the date I had texted him, and I still have the message saved. This time, he had read the script because Ashi (Dua, one of the producers) had sent it to him. He said 'ok we are on' in five minutes. So the time period was, on one hand, two years and on the other, just five minutes to get Saif".

Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, the film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shivam Patil and Neil Bhoopalam among others. The movie is slated to release on 12 January, 2018.