Kaabil vs Raees isn't just about SRK vs Hrithik; it also pits Roshan against Farhan Akhtar

The Raees vs Kaabil clash has been much talked about, and has even found itself in a political controversy in the tweet of Bhartiya Janta Party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

However, it is interesting to note that this impending clash is not only between the lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan or the producers Khan and Rakesh Roshan. The clash also pits Hrithik against good friend Farhan Akhtar, who is a co-producer of Raees under his banner Excel Entertainment.

While Farhan has maintained a distance from the promotions of Raees, his association with the film cannot be undermined. In fact, he was the first representative of the film who refused to contribute to the Army Welfare Fund imposed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for casting Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in the film.

Farhan's relationship with Hrithik dates back to their childhood as the two industry kids have been nurturing a close bond since then. Farhan has directed Hrithik in two of his four films. Hrithik played the lead role in Farhan's second film Lakshya and skyrocketed the box office collections of the film with his nuanced performance.

Hrithik also paid a kind gesture to Farhan when he did quite an interesting cameo for his last directorial, Don 2 in a scene in which he was seen ballroom dancing with Priyanka Chopra.

They have also shared the screen space in two films, both directed by Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar. Hrithik played an extended cameo of an egoistical superstar in Zoya's directorial debut Luck By Chance in which Farhan played the lead role.

Similarly, the two played reel life buddies alongside Abhay Deol in Zoya's next, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Hrithik and Farhan have not collaborated since then but both their creative partnership and off screen bonding is well documented. Now that their films are about to clash on 25 January, it will be interesting to see who gains the upper hand when the dust settles.