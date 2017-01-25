Kaabil LIVE review: Hrithik Roshan puts in a restrained performance, Yami Gautam struggles

On a Wednesday morning in central Mumbai, the theatre for the Kaabil FDFS was empty, with most people at work. Shah Rukh Khan comes on the screen in his Raees avatar, to remind you to switch off your cell phones. And with that reminder to the real-world box-office battle brewing between two of Bollywood's big releases, we're off.

Here's a by-the-minute lowdown, as Kaabil unfolds on screen.

We start with an introduction to the protagonist Rohan's 'senses': Sound (Hrithik Roshan speaks to someone on the phone); he eats and smells; he helps out a neighbour's child to fix a bicycle by listening to its bell.

The child asks him how he can do all these things (despite his visual impairment), and Hrithik replies that it's all about knowing the way in your head.

Rohan is a dubbing artiste for children's cartoons. He listens to their English versions and does very cute Hindi animal impersonations.

Rohan soon meets Su (Yami Gautam), who is also blind. They're discussing marriage and she turns him down. As she says, "Do negatives positive kaise ho sakte hain?" After some cheesy dialogues, their marriage is fixed.

But there's trouble in paradise — and it takes the form of Amit (Rohit Roy), the local thug. He slyly makes fun of Rohan, with this line: "Suna tha pyaar andha hota hai, but andhon ko bhi pyaar hota hai?"

At this point, we need to say: Hrithik is doing a rather convincing portrayal of a visually impaired person while Yami seems to be struggling. Unfortunately, there's virtually no chemistry between the lead pair. It seems quite forced at times.

Unlike (in) the trailer, Hrithik's acting comes across as very restrained.

Meanwhile, there's a song-and-dance routine in store for Su and Rohan with 'Mon Amour'. They're discovering each other through the song, and all the awkwardness between them suddenly disappears. Basically, the only thing Su and Rohan have in common so far is that they are visually impaired, their neighbour auntie wants them to marry, and they can dance with abandon. It's not completely convincing.

One of the really nice scenes between Su and Rohan is when she is trying on shoes and he tells her to wear the one that sounds the heaviest (with the highest heels) — it's a neat perspective shift from the world of someone who can hear but not see.

Later in that sequence, we see Su and Rohan in a mall; they are parted because of a crowd. Rohan goes up to the stage and asks an emcee to call out to her over the microphone. It's a token sympathy scene that ruins the perfectly natural scene that was shown before it.

It's also indicative of the one problem that Kaabil does seem to have: an erratic narrative. It's difficult to decide at this point if they want sympathy for the characters or they want them to be cool.

What ruins a perfectly good story and makes it clichéd is making love the inspiration for the narrative: Here are two people with a disability, who are trying to maneuver through life. There are many scenes through the first 30 minutes that focus more on the surroundings, or the life of a visually impaired person — which are all quite nicely done. But that they have to tie it to a love story is disappointing.

Coming back to the narrative, Su and Rohan find a house together and he tells her, "Mere zindagi ka maksad hai ki tumhaare liye kaabil banoo". Cue a tacky song called 'Main tere kaabil hoon yaar'. Why? Surely there are more interesting things to say/explore. Anyway, by the end of the song, they've moved into their new home.

Su and Rohan's 'first night' is the subject of much conjecture among the local goons, including Amit. He makes a crass remark of how they must be doing everything "touching-feeling". I know that the point is to establish him as the bad guy, but this is the most clichéd way to do it.

The tension begins to build at this point. Amit and his fellow thugs are shown harassing Su a few times; Rohan fights back and warns them: "Kamzor mat samajh".

The stage is set for the impending threat: Su is raped and she and Rohan are kidnapped for 24 hours so all evidence of the crime can be destroyed. Su doesn't get any sense of her attacker's identity. When they go to the police, the cops are rude as there's no evidence. It is now that the story becomes gripping (although it is still trying to cash in on the sympathy factor).

The incident changes the couple's lives: Su believes nothing will be the same between them and develops a self-sacrificing mindset. Rohan, on the other hand, is restless and distant, because he feels helpless.

She misinterprets his silence and frustration as a sign that his feelings towards her have changed, and kills herself.

[Side note: It's disheartening that rape is portrayed as the end of life. A stronger statement would have been made had the couple decided to fight this together. Why does have the girl have to die (along with her morality) for it to be serious film?]

Meanwhile, Amit's elder brother, (Ronit Roy) who is a collector, comes to visit Rohan. The elder Roy is by far the best actor to have appeared on screen so far.