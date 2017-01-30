Kaabil Day 5 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's film records Rs 67 crore in earnings

Hrithik Roshan's old school revenge saga Kaabil has earned Rs 67.46 crore in the five days since it released at the box office.

The news surrounding Kaabil in the days running up to, and immediately after, its release was all about its clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees.

And while Raees has zoomed ahead to Rs 93+ crores in collections, thanks to its mass entertainment plot and riveting performance by SRK, Kaabil is not lagging too far behind. In fact, on the back of positive feedback for Hrithik and the plot, the film has collected a tidy Rs 67+ crore.

On its first day in the theatres (Wednesday, 25 January 2017), Kaabil managed to garner Rs 10.43 crores. It has steadily maintained that sum over the weekdays, adding considerably to its collections over the weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had previously reported:

#Kaabil Wed 10.43 cr, Thu 18.67 cr, Fri 9.77 cr. Total: ₹ 38.87 cr. India biz... Biz should witness growth on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2017

However, with over Rs 15 crore coming in on both Saturday and Sunday (a total gain of Rs 30+ crore in just one weekend), Kaabil has established its Rs 60+ crore figure.

With no Hindi films scheduled for release over the 4-5 February weekend, Kaabil — and Raees — have enough space and time to woo another wave of theatregoers to add to their box office collections.