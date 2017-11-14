Junglee: Vidyut Jammwal's film with The Mask director Chuck Russel to release on Dusshehra 2018

After the success of small-town romance-comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, Junglee Pictures has now announced the release date for their next venture titled Junglee. The film will feature action hero Vidyut Jamwal, who amazed audiences with his performance in the Commando franchise.

Junglee promises to show a unique relationship between man and elephants. The film will be an action-adventure thriller and is all set to hit the screens on Dussehra 2018.

It’s Dussehra 2018 release for Vidyut Jammwal’s new movie #Junglee: 19 Oct 2018... Produced by Junglee Pictures, the action-adventure thriller is directed by Chuck Russell [known for #TheMask, #Eraser and #TheScorpionKing]. pic.twitter.com/HRG2DHUBLJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2017

Vidyut will play the character of Ashwath, who after his homecoming to an elephant reserve, confronts an international poacher's racket. He was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s Baadshaho.

What helped the promising actor to get into the skin of the role is the fact that Vidyut has been in Kerala and has even learnt Kalaripayattu. He enjoyed an exciting childhood in the midst of nature, with cats, dogs and elephants as friends. This previous experience helped him connect with the subject easily. The shooting for Junglee has already started in October.

In August, Vidyut shared a video where he glamorised the idea of being Junglee with the hashtag #BeingJunglee. Watch the video here:

The film is directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russel, who has given some entertaining films like The Mask, A Nightmare On Elm Street, The Scorpion King and I Am Wrath.

Junglee Pictures has yet another film in the pipeline. It will be an espionage thriller titled Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt, and will release on 11 May, 2018. The film’s plot follows the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also features Vicky Kaushal in a vital role.