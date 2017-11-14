You are here:

Junglee: Vidyut Jammwal's film with The Mask director Chuck Russel to release on Dusshehra 2018

FP Staff

Nov,14 2017 13:50 43 IST

After the success of small-town romance-comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, Junglee Pictures has now announced the release date for their next venture titled Junglee. The film will feature action hero Vidyut Jamwal, who amazed audiences with his performance in the Commando franchise.

Junglee promises to show a unique relationship between man and elephants. The film will be an action-adventure thriller and is all set to hit the screens on Dussehra 2018.

Vidyut will play the character of Ashwath, who after his homecoming to an elephant reserve, confronts an international poacher's racket. He was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s Baadshaho

What helped the promising actor to get into the skin of the role is the fact that Vidyut has been in Kerala and has even learnt Kalaripayattu. He enjoyed an exciting childhood in the midst of nature, with cats, dogs and elephants as friends. This previous experience helped him connect with the subject easily. The shooting for Junglee has already started in October.

In August, Vidyut shared a video where he glamorised the idea of being Junglee with the hashtag #BeingJunglee. Watch the video here:

The film is directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russel, who has given some entertaining films like The Mask, A Nightmare On Elm Street, The Scorpion King and I Am Wrath.

Junglee Pictures has yet another film in the pipeline. It will be an espionage thriller titled Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt, and will release on 11 May, 2018. The film’s plot follows the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also features Vicky Kaushal in a vital role.

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Junglee #Junglee Pictures #The Mask #Vidyut Jammwal

also see

Mohanlal, Priyadarshan to reunite for period film based on Kunjali Marakkars of 16th century

Mohanlal, Priyadarshan to reunite for period film based on Kunjali Marakkars of 16th century

Rebel Wilson recounts sexual harassment incident, says 'I will no longer be polite'

Rebel Wilson recounts sexual harassment incident, says 'I will no longer be polite'

Aramm leaked online: Piracy hits Nayanthara-starrer 12 hours after theatrical release

Aramm leaked online: Piracy hits Nayanthara-starrer 12 hours after theatrical release