Julie 2 actress Rai Laxmi criticises leak of three intimate scenes days before release

Days before its release, three intimate scenes of Raai Laxmi's forthcoming film Julie 2 got leaked.

While expressing her frustration to Bollywood Life, Raai Laxmi was visibly devastated as she claimed, “I am busy promoting the film and wasn’t even aware of this! I can’t believe these scenes have leaked. It’s ridiculous that someone would want to do this to the film before release.”

Julie 2 has many erotic scenes and had to be rescheduled three times due to legal issues, which included a copyright infringement case filed against the makers.

The story of Julie 2 is inspired by the life of a well-known glamorous actress of the 1990s and 2000s. Distributor and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani, however, did not reveal her name to avoid controversy. As a hint, the actress began her career with a Hindi film which had one of the Khan superstars.

But it was her exciting career in the south industry, in Tamil and Telugu cinema, that gave her all the reputation and glamour. But, her affair with a married Tamil-Telugu superstar forced her to leave the south Indian film industry and she became a big name in Bhojpuri films.

The flick, directed by Deepak Shivdasani, is a sequel to Neha Dhupia’s 2004 film Julie. The movie is slated to release on 24 November.