Judwaa 2 trailer: Varun Dhawan's crazy antics steal the show, original songs recreate old magic

One of the most awaited movies of the year, Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez finally released its trailer and it's packed to the brim with Varun's crazy antics.

Kicking off with a scene between Varun (playing Prem) and the small screen's resident comedian Ali Asgar, we see Varun tell his therapist (Asgar) how his body has not been in his control recently as he kissed a random girl, and punched a cop. The three minute 17 second long trailer then takes us on a roller coaster ride, with the addition of Raja (also played by Varun) getting up to his antics. The two characters are apparently "genetically linked" — a phenomenon that occurs to one pair of people in eight million.

Raja is the hardened and tough guy between the two characters, whereas Prem is an emotional and physical softie. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu seem to add the glam quotient to Judwaa 2, along with being the love interests of Prem and Raja. Anupam Kher is also seen making a brief appearance as Fernandez's father.

The familiars strains of 'Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara' and 'Oonchi Hai Building' take fans of the original Judwaa right back to the Salman Khan movie, as a wave of nostalgia coupled with excitement hits the viewer.

From the trailer, Judwaa 2 seems to be an out and out entertainer — something that the father-son duo of Varun and David are known for.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is touted as a reboot of the successful 1997 movie Judwaa starring Salman Khan, Rambha and Karishma Kapoor. The upcoming film features Varun in a double role, reinventing the iconic twin brothers from the first film — Prem and Raja.

Varun had earlier tweeted that Judwaa 2 will be his father (David's) 43rd film, having delivered blockbusters such as Coolie No 1, Raja Babu,Partner, Biwi No 1 and Hero No 1 in the past, mainly starring Bollywood's (then) flag bearers of the romantic comedy genre — Govinda and Salman Khan.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is all set for a Dussehra release on 29 September.

