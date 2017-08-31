Judwaa 2 song 'Suno Ganpati Bappa' introduces Varun Dhawan's tapori character Raja

The first song of David Dhawan's upcoming comedy Judwaa 2, 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12', took fans of the original film, Salman Khan's 1997 Judwaa, on a nostalgic ride. Its latest song, 'Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya', is a Judwaa 2 original but it upholds the spirit of the Judwaa franchise.

In what is a refreshing change, this Ganpati song is not confined to the devotional genre and also doubles up as an introductory song to Raja's tapori character. The hook line, penned by Danish Sabri, sums up the gist of the song - 'Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya, pareshan kare mujhe chhoriyan'. Varun's impeccable comic timing and energetic dance moves add gallons of character to the song as well.

A special mention should go to the production designer who has skillfully colour coded the entire set. While the entire set, including the life-size Ganpati idol, the back dancers and the walls - are decked up in pale gold, Varun stands out in a bright orange ganji, paired up with a red bandana. This brings out his colourful tapori character quite well.

The music and vocals of the song are a bit of a letdown. Sajid-Wajid balance the song with proportional amounts of devotional and peppy music but the song lacks the communal feeling that popular Ganpati songs like 'Morya' from Farhan Akhtar's 2006 crime thriller Don and 'Deva Shri Ganesha' from Karan Malhotra's 2012 revenge saga Agneepath, evoke.

Also, the vocals are several notches lower for Amit Mishra, after winning countlesss accolades for his debut hit 'Bulleya' from Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil last year.

Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Ali Asgar and Rajpal Yadav, along with special appearances by Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who starred in the original. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release this Dushhera on 29 September.