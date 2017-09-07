Judwaa 2: 'Ooonchi Hai Building 2.0' fails to bring anything new to the iconic Anu Malik song

Energetic choreography, visuals of well-toned abs, dimply lit bedrooms, cheerleaders with pom poms, and the same actor romancing two different ladies.

Ten seconds into the video of 'Oonchi Hai Building 2.0', the latest song from Judwaa 2, and you realise that there's nothing new this song really has to offer. It features Varun Dhawan dancing the night away with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Watching the song feels a lot like being in a club on a busy night — you can just about focus on the people in the video and the lights keep blinking and changing colours.

As for the music, composer Sandeep Shirodkar seems to have only added effects to the iconic original. Sung by Anu Malik, that song from the 1997 original movie was extremely popular because of its funny lyrics and quirky music. In terms of reprising it, the Judwaa 2 makers unfortunately do not offer much of their own innovations.

If the mandate was to follow the original song featuring Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Rambha, then this song hits the mark. But compared to 'Aye Zindagi' from Dear Zindagi and 'Hamma Hamma' from Ok Jaanu, the song seems too similar to the original and rather unnecessary.

Judwaa 2 is directed by David Dhawan and features son Varun in a double role. It will feature Anupam Kher, Ali Asgar and Rajpal Yadav along with the main cast, as well as special appearances by Karishma Kapoor and Salman Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this film is slated to release on 29 September.

Watch the song here:

