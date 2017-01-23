Jolly LLB 2 new trailer: Akshay Kumar's dialogue delivery is a mix of Airlift, Rowdy Rathore

The new trailer of Subhash Kapoor's upcoming courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2 is out and unlike the previous one, it has a serious undertone. The last trailer tended towards the hilarious side.

The second trailer starts with Akshay Kumar's narration spelling out the judicial statistics of India, throwing light on the miserable state of the judiciary in the country. As Kumar, who plays the titular character enters the courtroom, the dozens of files eating dust in the background speak volumes of the point the trailer attempts to hammer home.

Soon, the trailer loses its sheen with the weak one-liners from the characters, especially Annu Kapoor and Kumar. Huma Qureshi looks effective as her one-liner, though nothing extraordinary, is emotionally charged. So is Kumar's, directed towards Kapoor's character towards the end. But Kapoor's one-liner just falls flat owing to weak writing. Also, the makers have decided to do yet another verbal product placement of Pepsi after Bata sued the makers for projecting the footwear brand in bad light in the last trailer. The Pepsi reference does not seem defamatory but well, you never know.

The second trailer also emphasises the scale of the film as rushes of violent protests outside the courts are seen, establishing the equation between what transpires within the courtroom and how it affects the people outside. Thus, the new trailer strikes a fine balance between courtroom drama and the drama beyond the four walls of the courtroom.

Shades of Kumar's patriotic character from Raja Krishna Menon's 2016 period film Airlift can also be seen in his dialogue delivery. It is the last one-liner that brings back the horrors of his titular character from Prabhu Deva's 2012 action drama Rowdy Rathore.

Saurabh Shukla leaves you in splits even with his fleeting appearance in the trailer when he hides under his table, sneaks out his arm and bangs on the table with the hammer, almost begging for some order amidst the violent chaos in the courtroom as a result of intrusion by goons.