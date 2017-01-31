Jolly LLB 2 cleared with a U/A certificate and no cuts, but its legal troubles worsen

After clearing both the Republic Day releases, Sanjay Gupta's revenge saga Kaabil and Rahul Dholakia's crime drama Raees with U/A certificates and a few minor verbal cuts, the CBFC has now passes the next Hindi release Jolly LLB 2 with a U/A certificate and no cuts.

Subhash Kapoor's courtroom drama had been in the limelight (also) for controversial reasons ever since the trailer was released last month.

First, Bata sued the makers for presenting the footwear brand in bad light as shown in its trailer. Then, an advocate Ajay Waghmare filed a writ petition with the Bombay High Court, seeking to remove 'LLB' from the title of the film on grounds of the courtroom drama attempting to malign the reputation of the legal profession.

However, the Times of India reports that CBFC did not pay heed to the second allegation as it cleared the film without any cuts. The officials probably remember the Supreme Court verdict on a similar case from 2013 when lawyers from Meerut objected to the projection of the legal profession in the prequel Jolly LLB.

"Don’t watch Jolly LLB if it offends you. These things happen in movies. They show Bombay High Court’s door and gate and then show something else happening inside. These are all fictitious things," the apex court had announced, as per a report by The Quint.

However, Bombay High Court finds prima facie case of contempt against Jolly LLB 2, according to the same report. The petition has been ordered to be converted into a Public Interest Litigation and a three-member committee will be formed to review the film and decide whether a case of contempt can be made against the film, given the fact that it is inspired by true events and has been projected as a satire on the judicial system of the country.

Jolly LLB 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. It is slated to release on 10 February.